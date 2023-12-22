Taiwanese man allegedly hires Thai soldier for plan to murder son and wife

Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Officers from the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, known as the Hanuman Unit, arrested a Taiwanese man in Samut Prakanr province near Bangkok for allegedly hiring Thai soldiers for his plan to murder his wife and son. The three suspects denied the accusations.

A Taiwanese man filed a complaint at the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) that he and his mother received death threats. Officers investigated and found that the man’s father was likely behind the threats. The Thai soldiers were suspected of being hired by the Taiwanese father to make threats against the victims.

Hanuman officers today, December 22, raided eight locations and managed to arrest a Taiwanese suspect, 68 year old Feng-Hao Chang, at his house in Samut Prakarn province.

A former Thai soldier, 66 year old Thewarat Mangkorn, was arrested at his house in the Thawee Wattana district, and a 64 year old rear admiral Prakaiphruek Sifah was arrested at a house in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok.

Thewarat was previously arrested in 2006 for the murder and burial of a police officer at the Mae Sot Police Station in the northern province of Chiang Rai. He faced life imprisonment but was pardoned and recently released.

Police reported that the two soldiers hired three gunmen to murder Taiwanese victims and thought the gunmen successfully ended the mission. However, officers managed to arrest the three gunmen before they could carry out their plan, and both victims are now safe.

Officers also discovered a warehouse where the gunmen stored weapons in Chon Buri province and also security camera footage when Thewarat visited the place.

According to the Taiwanese victims, the motive for a father planning to kill his son was a conflict over business. They had been filing lawsuits against each other for a long time, but could not agree.

The three suspects denied the accusations and remained in detention at the CSD for further questioning. Further details of the case are being updated by the police.