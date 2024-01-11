State Railway of Thailand introduces advance booking service for Songkran

Photo courtesy of Coconuts

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) rolled out a game-changing 90-day advance booking service for CNR express trains on key routes, just in time for the upcoming Songkran festivities.

This initiative, set to kick off tomorrow, January 12, aims to alleviate the surge in travel demand during the Thai New Year celebrations. Kicking off with Songkran, the service allows eager travellers to snag advance tickets for eight return services on CNR express trains plying the Northern, Northeastern, and Southern Lines.

Among these offerings are two return services on the Northern Line, linking the bustling city of Bangkok (Krung Thep Aphiwat) with the enchanting Chiang Mai and vice versa. The Northeastern Line boasts four return services connecting Bangkok with Ubon Ratchathanni and Nong Khai. Meanwhile, on the Southern Line, the service encompasses two return trips between Bangkok and the vibrant Hat Yai.

As of tomorrow at 8.30am, tickets for these expedited services can be secured through the user-friendly D-Ticket mobile app, the official website, or conveniently at ticket booths across SRT stations nationwide, reported Pattaya Mail.

For all other train services, fret not – reservations remain accessible up to 30 days in advance. Should any queries arise, intrepid travellers can seek enlightenment and assistance via the SRT Call Center at 1690, a service that operates round the clock.

