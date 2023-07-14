Spirited deception: Thai woman falls prey to liquor scam featuring MFP leader’s image

Photo via Facebook/ ท้องถิ่น หนังสือพิมพ์ข่าวระยอง

A Thai woman fell victim to a liquor scam after the swindler successfully deceived her by promoting a fake shop with a picture of Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limcharoenrat, and the party’s Progressive Liquor Act campaign.

The victim, 33 year old Juthaporn, yesterday filed a complaint against the scammer at Mueang Rayong Police Station. Juthaporn stated that she bought a locally crafted liquor called Chaiyaphume and Onson from the Facebook page, MyDay, but did not receive the products.

Juthaporn made known she is an alcohol collector and wanted to add Thai alcohol to her collection since the MFP’s leader, Pita, promoted several Thai brands and the party’s Progressive Liquor Act.

Jatuporn stated that she came across an online alcohol shop called MyDay offering a variety of Thai alcoholic drinks. The shop was credible in her opinion because it shared a picture of Pita holding bottles of Chaiyaphum which is an alcohol from the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum and Onson from the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon.

Jatuporn ordered two types of alcohol and transferred 2,299 baht to the vendor named Sittichai Sipimsor. She waited for the products but nothing arrived. She attempted to contact the vendor but the Facebook page was later closed down.

Jatuporn stated that the money she lost was small but she filed a complaint with the police to prevent others from falling victim to this fraudulent shop.

Jatuporn added that she was not the only one who suffered losses, with some individuals reportedly losing over 10,000 baht to the same shop. Each of them is gathering evidence to file a complaint against the seller.

The Progressive Liquor Act was proposed to the Parliament for the first time on June 8 of last year by MFP MP Taopiphop Limjittrakorn. The primary objective of the act is to distribute income to small business operators while curbing monopolistic practices within the alcohol industry of Thailand.

The act has not yet been approved by Parliament and is one of the MFP’s goals to achieve within 100 days after forming the government.