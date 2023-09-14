Southern gem: Thailand’s newest international airport set for maiden flight

Photo via Facebook/ ท่าอากาศยานนครศรีธรรมราช กรมท่าอากาศยาน

Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport, situated in southern Thailand, is poised to start a trial run of its state-of-the-art international passenger terminal, valued at 1.4 billion baht, on September 19. This development marks an eagerly anticipated step towards its recognition as Thailand’s latest international airport.

Originally designed primarily for domestic flights, the airport has responded to the escalating demand for international travel by introducing a new terminal. It now awaits the official declaration affirming its status as a newly minted international airport in Thailand.

According to ThaiRath, the new terminal is on the cusp of full operation, with only minor details remaining for completion and inspection, such as the electrical system, facilities, and overall organization.

The director of the Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport, Nawaporn Meewassana, revealed that the first trial session with all the facilities and systems in the new terminal will be held on September 19. The executive board would later decide the official grand opening after the trial.

Nawaporn explained that the new terminal boasts an impressive capacity to service 1,600 passengers per hour or 4.6 million passengers per year. A budget of 1.458 billion baht was invested in the construction of the terminal during the government of former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Nawaporn admitted that the terminal construction was delayed due to the pandemic. However, with the dedicated efforts of various departments, the construction was fast-tracked, culminating in its completion this year.

