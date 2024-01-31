South African-Thai Chamber of Commerce host networking event in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The South African-Thai Chamber of Commerce (SATCC) hosted the SATCC ESB Multi-Chamber Networking Evening at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G on January 19.

The event, generously supported by Bumrungrad Hospital as the main sponsor, transformed the venue into a vibrant hub of collaboration. A constellation of sponsors, including Macallan Insurance Broker, Q Cars, Red Wolf Global, and CSP Construction, illuminated the evening, showcasing the united spirit of the business community.

Khun Nuslan Benrohman, Corporate & Expat Business Development at Bumrungrad Hospital, injected thrills with a lucky draw worth 21,000 baht. The libations flowed freely, courtesy of KWV, Hoopenburg, FlowInter, and DeeDee Consulting, providing a cultural taste of South Africa through Rooibos tea.

Guests indulged in a culinary symphony of South African delights, relishing boerewors, bobotie, and biltong, elevating the evening with the essence of South African gastronomy.

The intellectual pinnacle of the evening was the workshop, It is Personal – Understanding Our Individual Responses to Medication: Pharmacogenomics, led by Professor Dr Chonlaphat Sukasem, reported Pattaya Mail.

SATCC Chairman Neil Van Heerden expressed gratitude to sponsors and co-hosting chambers, acknowledging their pivotal role in the event’s success.

The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) will host the next event at Dusit Hotel Pattaya on Friday, February 16.

In related news, the Business Development Department under the Commerce Ministry is anticipated to liberalise ten service businesses within this year, encompassing sectors like telecommunications services, treasury centres, and currency exchange businesses. Director-General Auramon Supthaweethum stated that the department has already completed studies on eight of these businesses, with the remaining two set to open for public hearings soon.

Follow us on :













In other news, the mounting geopolitical tension between the US and China is precipitating an influx of new e-commerce entities into Thailand, a development set to escalate market rivalry and broaden the scope of the cross-border e-commerce industry.

Thanawat Malabuppha, the CEO of Priceza and honorary president of the Thailand E-Commerce Association, asserts that the escalating US-China geopolitical strife has triggered an expansion of Chinese brands and manufacturing firms into Southeast Asia and other markets.