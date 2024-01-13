Songwriter faces backlash for liking cover of his own song on Facebook

A songwriter known as Pratchaya Chitra, nicknamed Beer, found himself at the receiving end of a bullying incident after simply liking a video clip of his song being covered by a woman. The woman, feeling affronted, launched into a tirade against Beer, questioning his motives and mocking his appearance.

It all began when Beer showed appreciation for the cover of his song, which he found on Facebook, by pressing the ‘love’ reaction. The woman then messaged Beer, challenging his interaction, asking, “Why did you press the heart? Do you like me?”

The songwriter, taken aback by the backlash, responded to the accusation.

“No, this song is something I wrote. I feel happy whenever I see people performing it, so I like every cover I come across.”

However, the woman didn’t stop there. She continued her assault by mocking Beer’s appearance and suggesting that he needed to be more polished if he was the creator of such a song.

She then made it clear that she was in a relationship and threatened to block him to prevent any further interaction, reported Sanook.

Beer responds

Beer decided to share this baffling encounter on Facebook.

“Every day, there are thousands of stories. Every time I see someone performing my song, It’s So Enticing, I will always press the love button and comment every time. It’s not that I’m trying to flirt or anything. I wrote the lyrics to this song, and whenever I see someone performing it, it warms my heart. I really like it.”

“P.S. It’s So Enticing is one of my songs, but I look like the common thief.”

Beer is a talented songwriter with a plethora of works under his belt, including hits like Happy Sad Day, Just a Fraction of a Second, By the Corner of Your Eye, and Expensive Words.

The rude, insulting female singer has yet to apologise to Beer for her outburst.

In other news, The Voice’s Beer has stirred up a controversy by sharing a mysterious direct message (DM) that pointed towards a celebrity and a well-known host. During the live session, Beer mentioned that a famous person who already had a partner and a well-known host with a wife and child had DM-ed her and sent her hearts.