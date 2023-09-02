Siriraj hospital offers free joint replacement surgeries to Nepal’s underprivileged

Image via Love For Humanity By Siriraj Orthopaedics, Facebook

Free joint replacement surgeries will be offered to the underprivileged population of Lumbini, Nepal, courtesy of Siriraj Hospital. The groundbreaking initiative, dubbed ‘The Buddha’s First Step’, is a collaborative effort between the hospital and Love for Humanity, a corporate social responsibility project.

Apichart Asavamongkolkul, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, revealed that the project will significantly contribute to a charity fund initiated by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and his predecessor, King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great. It has also drawn support from various prominent figures within the Buddhist community.

Lumbini holds deep religious significance in the Buddhist tradition as the birthplace of Buddha in around 566 BCE and is a site of pilgrimage for devout followers.

Apichart also disclosed that an impressive team of 35 healthcare professionals from the Department of Orthopaedics, including surgeons and nurses, will be dispatched to Siddhartha Hospital in Lumbini. The team will perform knee replacements for those in need using modern surgical techniques that promise minimal scarring and a swift recovery, enabling patients to resume work the day following surgery.

In addition, Siriraj Hospital also organised a forum with Siddhartha Hospital to share knowledge about state of the art orthopaedic practices. This included discussions about advancements in spinal injury care and the treatment of physical malformations in children.

Follow us on :













Siriraj Hospital, which celebrated its 135th anniversary this year, has a long-standing tradition of pioneering medical innovations and providing cutting-edge medical technology to Thai patients and those globally. The hospital is also a beacon for medical research and the development of novel treatment methods reports Bangkok Post.

Apichart said, ” We abide by motto of Mahidol Adlyadej, Prince of SOngkla, considered the father of modern Thai medicine, which says that true success lies not in learning but in its application for the benefit of mankind”.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.