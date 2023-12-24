Shocking child abuse case in Saraburi: 52 year old stepfather sexually abuses 10 year old girl

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A 15 year old girl, known as A, has reported a shocking case of child abuse to the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women. Her 10 year old sister, both residing in Saraburi province, has allegedly been sexually abused by their 52 year old stepfather, known as M. Their family situation is complicated by a separation, with A living with her father and grandmother, while the younger sister lives with their mother and stepfather.

A revealed that her younger sister has been subjected to threatening behaviour by their stepfather, who would intimidate her with death threats. Consequently, she didn’t dare to speak out. Her prolonged absence from school raised suspicions among her teachers, leading to a discovery of her traumatic experience. Upon inquiries made by a teacher, a friend of the victim disclosed the sexual abuse the child had been experiencing at the hands of her stepfather.

The abuse was reported to have been ongoing since September, with the most recent incident occurring on December 5. When confronted by the school, the mother appeared to side with the stepfather, causing further distress to the victim. The grandmother and school officials consequently lodged a police complaint at the Khaeng Khoi Police Station. Despite attempts by the mother and stepfather to negotiate an out-of-court settlement, the grandmother has remained firm in her decision to pursue justice, reported KhaoSod.

The victim’s emotional state is reportedly fragile, leading to an urgent appeal for assistance from the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation. In response to this distressing case, Paveena Hongsakul coordinated with Police Lieutenant Colonel Prakorn Namsi, the head of Khaeng Khoi Police Station. A police officer was dispatched to escort the grandmother and child to the police station immediately. The child was taken to a hospital for a medical examination, which confirmed signs of sexual abuse.

Follow us on :













Following the collection of sufficient evidence, an arrest warrant was issued by Saraburi Provincial Court for the stepfather. He was charged with sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 13, using a non-sexual part of the body to violate the child’s sex organ. The stepfather was arrested and immediately sent to Saraburi Provincial Court for detention, ensuring justice for the victim.