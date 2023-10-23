Severe Ayutthaya road accident results in one injured and two damaged vehicles

Photo: KhaoSod

In the early hours of today, a severe road accident occurred in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand, involving a collision between a pickup truck and a saloon car. The incident, which took place on Ratchanakarin Road, resulted in significant damage to both vehicles and left one person injured.

Upon the authorities’ arrival at the road accident scene, they discovered a Mazda 2 saloon car, painted in a hue referred to locally as pig’s blood, with Bangkok license plate number 8 kan-5270.

The saloon car was severely damaged, with all four tyres burst and vehicle parts scattered across the road. On top of the crushed saloon car was a black Ford Ranger pickup with the Bangkok license plate number 3 thwa-1483.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified later as 28 year old Nopadol from Nakhon Sawan province, had sustained injuries. Officers quickly provided assistance and transferred him to Ratchathani Hospital.

Eyewitnesses of the unfortunate road accident who were in the vicinity of the Ayutthaya overpass bridge reported hearing a loud crash. They discovered the two vehicles severely damaged and atop each other.

The injured pickup driver was still inside the vehicle, complaining of chest pains. Residents promptly notified the Phutthaisawan Foundation officers, who arrived to assist the injured party.

The saloon car driver, a Pakistani national, was unharmed. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he was travelling from the Uthai district along Ratchanakarin Road towards downtown Ayutthaya when the road accident occurred.

The pickup truck, following the saloon car, lost control and violently rear-ended it. The impact caused both vehicles to skid, with the pickup eventually landing on top of the saloon car.

Police officers examined the collision trails of both vehicles and the road. They recorded images for evidence.

Initial findings showed the collision traces of the pickup truck and the saloon car in the middle of the bridge. The vehicles had skidded more than 50 metres after the collision.

The police are set to interview the injured party at the hospital before summoning the saloon car driver for additional questioning to ascertain the cause of the accident reported KhaoSod.

