Scammers use fake social media accounts of luxury hotels to swindle money

Photo via Channel 3

A luxury hotel nestled within the picturesque landscapes of Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, became the unsuspecting target of a cunning hotel scam that left more than 40 victims in its wake. Fraudsters hatched a plan by creating a fake social media account for the esteemed MYS Khao Yai Hotel, deceiving unsuspecting guests and luring them into booking with the imposter instead of the genuine hotel.

One such victim, Chantana Mander, shared her harrowing experience with Channel 3, recounting how she had made a reservation for the MYS Khao Yai Hotel through Facebook. Trusting the fake page, she proceeded to transfer 14,100 baht as payment to an individual named Baiela. However, upon her arrival at the hotel, her name was nowhere to be found on the booking list, leaving her feeling frustrated and bewildered.

In an attempt to prove her payment, Chantana displayed her money transfer receipt to the hotel staff, only to discover that the bank account in question had no association with the hotel. Realizing the deception, the hotel staff accompanied her to the Moo Sri Police Station to file a complaint. To her dismay, another couple, also duped by the same hotel scam, arrived at the police station to do the same.

The unfortunate couple, hailing from Nakhon Sawan province in northern Thailand, had journeyed to Nakhon Ratchasima for a relaxing vacation. Deciding to extend their stay, they searched for accommodation online and unwittingly stumbled upon the fake Facebook page of MYS Khao Yai. What made matters worse was that the counterfeit page managed to appear at the top of search results, outshining the authentic one. The fraudsters had invested in Facebook advertisements and post boosts, garnering numerous followers and reactions to create a façade of credibility. The couple, like Chantana, transferred their payment, but this time to a different individual named Anake.

Investigating officers delved into the intricate web of the scam, uncovering the true identities of the bank account owners. One hailed from the Saba Yoi district in the southern province of Songkhla, while the other was a resident of the Chon Daen district in the western province of Phetchabun. Authorities are diligently working to determine if these individuals were integral members of the scam gang or merely pawns who sold their bank accounts to the perpetrators.

The police issued a stern warning to both locals and travellers, urging them to exercise caution when booking accommodations, as MYS Khao Yai was not the sole establishment victimized by the scam. Other hotels had also fallen prey to this deceitful scheme. In response to the distressing situation, the official Facebook page of MYS Khao Yai Yai issued an announcement, alerting their guests to the ongoing scam and advising vigilance in their bookings.

As investigations continue, the victims hope for justice and a clampdown on such fraudulent activities, ensuring that future travellers can enjoy their vacations without the looming threat of falling victim to crafty scams.

