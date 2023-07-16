Sattahip naval base officer investigated over alleged major ammunition theft

Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Investigations by the navy are ongoing, following suspicions that an officer at Sattahip naval base might be guilty of stealing a significant number of cartridges. The base, located in Chon Buri in Thailand, is at the heart of a major theft case, according to naval spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin.

This was a response to allegations on the widely followed CSI-LA Facebook page, administrated by a Thai resident in the US. The social media account asserts that tens of thousands of M855 and M856 cartridges, and several thousands of 40mm grenade launcher rounds vanished from the naval base’s stockpile in Sattahip.

Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, the chief of the navy, promptly commanded an investigation into the reported theft. This information was initially brought to the attention of the Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) on July 5. At present, the arsenal is subject to a thorough examination, with the investigation being carried out at the Phra Maha Jetsadaratchao naval camp’s site.

While the exact total is yet to be confirmed, navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin confirmed that a substantial amount of ammunition was indeed missing.

In addition, a different panel has been declared to explore disciplinary measures against the accused officer. Adm Choengchai is adamant about executing prompt action.

The RTMC has further called for a review of the closed-circuit television footage at the arsenal and ordered for interviews with on-premises security personnel. It transpired that the officer, whose identity remains undisclosed, had utilised copied keys to access the warehouse, from where he has, on multiple occasions, allegedly purloined ammunition.

This officer has not reported to duty since July 6 and, to date, no contact has been established with him.

Adm Pokkrong confirmed that the warehouse guards are exempt from involvement in the theft. They defended their lack of intervention by suggesting that they presumed the officer was conducting routine work tasks when he removed ammunition supplies.

According to the CSI-LA Facebook page, one source estimates a minimum of 400,000 cartridges were stolen. The page also questioned the timing of the ammunition theft which coincided with rising instability in neighbouring countries and Thai politics, particularly concerning the PM vote.

In related news, the Royal Thai Navy began an extensive investigation after a social media page reported some alleged discrepancies in a recent purchase of armoured vehicles worth more than 440 million baht (US$12,480,000). To read more click HERE.