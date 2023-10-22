Rayong anti-corruption office investigates school staff’s sightseeing trip during work visit

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Anti-Corruption Office (ACO) in Rayong province has intensively investigated a case involving a school principal and teachers from Ban Pluak Daeng School.

The probe was initiated following social media posts featuring pictures of the school staff on a sightseeing boat trip at Ratchaprapha Dam during their work trip to Surat Thani and Phang Nga provinces. The incident came under scrutiny and was reported to the ACO today.

Chaiwat Phumlamai, the Director of the Anti-Corruption Office in Rayong, stated that he and his team had visited the school to monitor and prevent potential corruption as part of a project to tackle local corruption issues. The visit took place on October 20 at the Ban Pluak Daeng School, located in the Pluak Daeng District of Rayong.

The controversy was sparked by the social media posts of the school staff’s trip, supposedly to enhance teachers’ abilities for student development in the provinces of Surat Thani and Phang Nga between September 13 and September 17. The posts included pictures of the school staff on a sightseeing boat trip around Ratchaprapha Dam in Surat Thani and at the sea in Phang Nga, reported KhaoSod.

The school principal, Chatmon Inthasorn, and the others involved in the project explained that the pictures were taken during the work trip from September 13 to September 16.

The trip included visits to Ban Ta Khun School in Ban Ta Khun District of Surat Thani and Koh Pan Yi School in Mueang Phang Nga District of Phang Nga.

he purpose of the visit was to study student assessment methods and the implementation of active learning techniques, early childhood education, student support systems, and quality assurance in education. The acquired knowledge was intended to be applied at Ban Pluak Daeng School.

Follow us on :













The trip was attended by 44 teachers from Ban Pluak Daeng School. The controversial boat trip at Ratchaprapha Dam took place on the afternoon of September 14 during the rest period of the participants, as per the project’s schedule.

Chaiwat stated that the Anti-Corruption Office in Rayong had listened to the explanation and requested additional supporting documents from Ban Pluak Daeng School for further consideration and to take appropriate action.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.