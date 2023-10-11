Qatari man nabbed for allegedly raping Thai man at Bangkok hospital (video)

Photo via KomChadLuek

Police arrested a Qatari man for allegedly raping an 18 year old Thai man in a bathroom of a private hospital in Bangkok. The suspect denied the charges.

An officer from Lumpini Police Station conducted an investigation into the sexual assault case and managed to identify the suspect as a 23 year old Qatari man named Saoud Hussain Ma Alyafel. Police checked security cameras inside and outside the hospital to find out where Saoud was staying.

While officers were investigating at the hospital, Saoud turned up at the hotel’s emergency room. Officers presented themselves and informed Saoud of the charges, which he denied. Saoud is now in police custody for questioning.

If found guilty, Saoud faces between four and 20 years in prison and a fine of between 80,000 and 400,000 baht for raping the victim with violence under Section 276 of the Criminal Law.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai man accuses foreign man of raping him in Bangkok hospital

An 18 year old Thai man sought help from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive claiming that a foreign man from a Middle Eastern country raped him in a bathroom of a well-known private hospital in Bangkok‘s Sukhumvit district in the early hours of October 6.

The teenage victim urged Saimai Survive founder, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, to pursue his complaint against the foreign man at Lumpini Police Station because officers told him to wait one to two months before questioning the foreign man. The victim is worried that the foreign suspect will flee the country before the case is processed.

Ekkaphop accompanied the victim to the police station today, October 10, to follow up on the case. The victim also gave an interview to the media outside the police station.

The victim explained that he is a part-time worker at a coffee shop inside the hospital. Before the incident, he and his colleagues were cleaning the shop after closing at around 1am. A foreign man entered the shop and asked to buy ice cream but he refused, telling the foreigner that the shop was closed.

According to the victim, the foreign man then asked the way to the bathroom. The victim said he also needed to go to the bathroom, so told the foreign man to follow him. While the victim was urinating at the urinal, the foreigner approached him from behind and dragged him into the toilet cubicle. The victim screamed and tried to resist, but the foreign man choked him and forced him to perform oral sex.

The victim refused, so the foreign man raped him. He later managed to escape from the toilet cubicle but was too embarrassed to ask his colleagues for help. The foreign man even returned to the shop and tried to buy ice cream again before leaving the hospital. The victim insisted that he did not know the foreign man, stating he had never seen him at the hospital before.

Police blame misunderstanding

The superintendent of Lumpini Police Station said that his officers would carry out an investigation immediately, adding that the one to two-month investigation period was a misunderstanding.

Officers revealed that they had already issued a warrant to summon the foreigner for questioning.

The victim also revealed to the media that some police officers had insulted him by saying that he was willing to have sex with the foreigner. The superintendent promised to investigate the matter and punish the officers who insulted the victim.

