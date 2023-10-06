Public canal encroachment: Luxury Thai house to face demolition

Photo: KhaoSod.

The Kao Chi Chan Subdistrict Municipality issued an order for the demolition of a luxurious Thai-styled house, built over a public canal, within 30 days. The owner clarified that if they had known about the public canal encroachment situation, they would not have purchased the property in the first place.

Following a complaint by locals from the Na Jomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, an investigation was initiated into the encroachment of a public canal.

They believed that a wealthy investor who had bought land in the area was filling in land and invading public canal space. The locals also flagged two Thai houses constructed in the middle of the public water source.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that a new Thai-styled house and an old, dilapidated wooden house, uninhabited, had indeed encroached on the public canal and water source. All evidence was forwarded to the Sattahip district for legal action.

Thanapong Khotmani, Mayor of Kao Chi Chan Subdistrict, today issued a notice to Piyathida (surname withheld) to demolish the Thai-styled house built on a small island in the middle of the public benefit canal. This was considered public property under the Civil and Commercial Code, Article 1304. She was instructed to remove the construction from the land within 30 days.

Piyathida, the land and house owner, explained to the Sattahip district that she acquired the Thai house rights by purchasing the land from Thanatsap (surname withheld) on April 30 last year.

She was unaware that the house was built encroaching on the public canal. Piyathida further stated that if she had known the truth from the start, she would not have bought it, as she had no intention of breaking any laws. She affirmed that she would certainly demolish the Thai house from the public canal, reported KhaoSod.

