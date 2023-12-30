Pita Limjaroenrat crowned ‘Politician of the Year’ in Isaan poll

Photo courtesy of ABC News

Pita Limjaroenrat, the former helm of the Move Forward Party (MFP), has clinched the coveted title of Politician of the Year in a high-octane survey conducted by Isaan Poll.

The political battleground witnessed Pita soaring ahead with a formidable 34% of support from the 2,156 respondents aged 18 years or more across the 20 provinces of the Northeast.

Associcate Professor Sutin Wianwiwat, the overseer of Isaan Poll, revealed that the survey, spanning from July 14 to 16 and December 18 to 25, delved into 12 diverse fields, leaving no stone unturned in its quest to unearth the most outstanding individuals, organisations, and works of this year.

The results, akin to a political rollercoaster, showcased the former MFP leader presiding over as Politician of the Year, leaving Paetongtarn Shinawatra, now Pheu Thai Party leader, trailing with 15%. A political heavyweight, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, claimed a respectable 9.5%.

The accolades didn’t stop there; the survey crowned PTT Plc as Organisation for Society of the Year with 12.5%, closely followed by the Mirror Foundation (11.8%) and CP Group (3.8%).

In the realm of activism, Chuwit Kamolvisit emerged as Social Activist of the Year with 9.7%, flanked by Panadda Wongphudee aka Boom (9.5%) and Rangsiman Rome (4.5%).

Other titles

The media landscape was not spared from the spotlight either. Channel 3 HD clinched the title of TV Station of the Year with an overwhelming 36.3%, followed by Channel 7 HD (18.6%) and Thairath TV (12%).

The written word also found its champions, as Thairath secured the throne for Newspaper/Website of the Year with an impressive 33%, trailed by Matichon (10.1%) and Dailynews (9.3%).

The glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry took centre stage with Nadech Kugimiya named Actor of the Year (13.8%) and Bella Ranee Campen reigning as Actress of the Year (17.6%). The musical realm saw Monkaen Kaenkhoon (31.1%) and Tai Orathai (24.8%) securing the titles of Male Singer of the Year and Female Singer of the Year, respectively.

Not forgetting the traditional arts, Rabiabwathasilp claimed the top spot for Traditional Dramatic Performance Troupe of the Year with 20.1%, flanked by Prathombanthoengsilp (14.1%) and Sao Noi Phet Ban Phaeng (10.0%), reported Bangkok Post.

The news arena was not without its stars. Sorayuth Suthassanachinda was crowned Male News Announcer of the Year (32.5%), closely followed by Kanchai Kamnerdploy (22.3%) and Phakphum Pansathit (7.1%). Meanwhile, Pitchayathan Chanphut stole the limelight as the Female News Announcer of the Year (27.9%), trailed by Jitdee Sridee (8.0%) and Jomquan Laophet (7.3%).