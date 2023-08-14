Traffic violations rampant in Phetchabun exposed in viral video

Photo courtesy of Sanook

The terrible driving habits of motorists in Phetchabun were thrust into the public spotlight following a Facebook video going viral. In a startling traffic violations revelation, the video displayed rampant disregard for traffic rules in the city.

The ten-minute clip, comprised of footage from a car’s dashboard camera, exhibited numerous motorists, including bicyclists, openly flouting laws such as cutting through red lights and turning without signals.

The video was reportedly uploaded onto a Facebook page yesterday, by a local who captured these rampant traffic violations on the journey to the Phetchabun Big C shopping centre. The uploader denounced this behaviour and stated it could lead to accidents and inconvenience others.

The reactions to the post of traffic violations quickly flooded in, and a torrent of comments bemoaned the frequency of such occurrences while demanding police sanctions for the violators.

“This is normal for people in Phetchabun. Just observe during the night at the Khlong Sala intersection; about 60 to 70% disregard red lights.”

“Motorbikes hardly ever stop at the junction in front of the office. Quite annoying.”

“Normality this is. Breaking traffic rules is now a habit. When an accident occurs, they blame the traffic lights, blame the road, blame the lack of police, blame many intersections, but never blame themselves.”

“Yes, a lot indeed. Cutting lanes, driving against traffic, ignoring traffic lights and not observing while driving. Some people within the roundabout don’t know they have to let the vehicles in the roundabout go first. Coming from Bangkok is already tricky; here, it is even more unpredictable.”

While the outcry from locals ranged from outrage to hopeless acceptance, it remains to be seen what measures – if any – authorities will take to curb these traffic violations, restore order, and ensure the safety of all road users, reported Sanook.

Meanwhile in Bangkok, authorities have taken a pioneering stride by integrating AI-assisted traffic cameras to effectively address traffic violations and bolster road safety measures at over 200 intersections across the city.