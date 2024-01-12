Phayam Island children’s struggle to school spurs calls for new bridge

Children in Phayam Island in the Ranong province have been struggling to reach their schools due to the lack of a bridge. An online post appealing for help has sparked a call for government intervention, suggesting that before the economic bridge is built, these children need assistance.

Monsoongarbage Thailand a Facebook page, shared the plight of the schoolchildren.

“Can we gift them a bridge for Children’s Day? Can we pay attention to this issue? When the tide rises, they have to ride a boat to school, but when the tide falls, they need to wade through water to return home because boats cannot operate.”

The post also urged the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources to build a bridge for these children to cross over to their school before considering constructing a land bridge or an economic bridge project connecting Ranong and Chumphon provinces for foreign investors.

For several years, the construction of a canal-crossing bridge on Phayam Island has been incomplete due to the cancellation of the project. The owner did not properly request permission from the landowner, which is likely a mangrove forest area under the supervision of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

In response to this problem, residents improvised a raft for their children. However, there were instances when the raft broke, leaving the children soaking wet and sometimes injured, posing a significant risk to their lives if the situation is not improved.

The Facebook post took this opportunity to invite the Prime Minister of Thailand and the Cabinet, who will be visiting Ranong between January 22 and 23, to visit the children on Phayam Island. The post implies that this issue should not be more challenging than their strength and that their power should easily assist these children. The post tagged Warawut Silpa-archa’s Facebook, Rakchanok Srinok, and Natcha Bunchaiinsawat, two far-reaching MPs.

This news has ignited conversations online, with many netizens expressing their concerns and calling for immediate government action to resolve the issue and ensure the children’s safety and convenience, reported KhaoSod.