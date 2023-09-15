Pedophile nabbed for rape attempt, plan thwarted by his impotence in northeast Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ อุบลราชธานี บ้านเฮา

Police officers arrested a 51 year old pedophile for attempting to rape an eight year old girl in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani. His plan to commit the sexual assault was reportedly thwarted by his impotence. The man attempted to evade arrest by hiding in his car but his plan failed.

On Tuesday, September 5, the alleged suspect, Sakda Kunkaew, approached a child at a local school and lured her into buying snacks with him. Sakda took the girl to a roadside forest about 3 kilometres away from the school and sexually assaulted her by kissing and touching her inappropriately.

The girl begged Sakda to let her go so she could go back to school. Sakda agreed to take the victim back to school and gave her 100 baht before fleeing the scene.

The girl and her parents reported the matter to Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station. Officers checked security cameras near the school and were able to identify the pervert. They tracked down Sakda and arrested him yesterday at Sunprasit Prasong Hospital while he was waiting to see a psychiatrist.

Sakda admitted to abducting the girl to sexually assault but claimed that he only kissed and touched her and nothing else because he was impotent.

The girl later underwent for a medical examination at the hospital to verify the credibility of Sakda’s confession. The medical report has not yet been released to the officer.

An officer told Channel 3 that Sakda escaped from the police station while they were logging his crime on the system. Officers searched for over 20 minutes and later found him sleeping in his car parked near the police station.

Sakda claimed that he was not trying to evade arrest. He had taken medicine before his arrest, which made him sleepy. He added that he fled the police station to find somewhere to sleep.

Follow us on :













Sakda is being charged under Section 279 of the Criminal Law: Committing indecent acts against children aged under 15 years old. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both. More charges will be issued after the victim’s health examination report.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.