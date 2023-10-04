National Police Commander mourns loss of mother while on duty at Siam Paragon

Photo: KhaoSod.

National Police Commander Torsak Sukwimon mourned the loss of his 104 year old mother, who passed away while being cared for at the Police Hospital. Torsak, who was informed of his mother’s declining health by a doctor, rushed to her side, whispering in her ear that he had become the National Police Commander.

He had to leave shortly after due to the shooting incident at Siam Paragon, where he was tasked with ensuring public safety. While on duty, he received the news that his mother had peacefully passed away.

Torsak further noted that his mother must have known that her son was fulfilling his duty as a peacekeeper and must have been relieved.

“She has now joined my father in heaven. Please tell father that I am now the National Police Commander. He would be proud and happy. Sleep peacefully, mother.”

Torsak’s mother, who had raised him from a young age, instilled in him a sense of duty and a habit of making merit at the temple.

“She would give alms every morning, fearing that my father in heaven might be hungry. I love my mother very much because she gave me a future. I owe her a great debt. I can never fully repay her.”

However, due to his police duties, Torsak was unable to perform his final duty as a son.

The National Police Commander, saddened by the loss of his mother, posted a tribute to her, the woman who had raised him from a young age and given him a future, reported KhaoSod.

Three of Torsak’s dedicated police officers in the heart of Bangkok exhibited commendable heroism during the Siam Paragon shooting incident.

