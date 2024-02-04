Mysterious death in Phayao: man found after neighbors alert police

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 11:12, 04 February 2024| Updated: 11:12, 04 February 2024
65 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A disturbing scent led to the discovery of a 55 year old man found deceased in his home in Phayao Province. On February 3 (yesterday) at 6.30pm, local authorities were alerted by neighbours to a foul odour emanating from a residence in Jun district. The deceased, whose body revealed no signs of struggle or forced entry, had remained undiscovered for an estimated three days.

The initial call to the police, made by concerned neighbours, prompted an immediate response. The investigative team, led by KittiPhop Phiwluang, the inquiry official from Jun Police Station, arrived at the scene alongside forensic physicians and the Kwuan U rescue team. Upon entering the bedroom of the house in Huay Krai village, they encountered a sombre sight: a man, approximately 55 years old, lying lifeless on his bed. He was covered with a thick blanket, and dressed in a white short-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

The interior of the home remained untouched, with no indication of theft or disturbance. The absence of any visible signs of assault pointed towards a possibly natural cause of death, yet an official cause has not been determined. The neighbours had been drawn to the house by the increasingly noticeable stench, which ultimately led to the grim find of the man with blood trickling from his mouth and nose, reported KhaoSod.

Relatives of the deceased, upon learning of the incident, exhibited no suspicion regarding the circumstances of his death. They entrusted the rescue workers with the task of properly handling the body. By procedures, the body was placed in a zippered bag to contain the odour, secured within a coffin, and then stored in a refrigeration unit to preserve it until the family could arrange for its collection and subsequent funeral rites.

Related news
Mysterious death in Phayao: man found after neighbors alert police | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In related news, a 46 year old man, Somboon Piluek, was tragically found dead in a pond in Klong Luang, Pathum Thani. His lifeless body, discovered by friends, led to a police investigation.

Thailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

China and Thailand’s visa exemption scheme promises tourism boost

Published: 10:34, 04 February 2024

Thailand’s 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme delayed due to legal complications

Published: 09:13, 04 February 2024

US deploys over 4,000 for Cobra Gold 2024 military drills in Thailand

Published: 08:59, 04 February 2024

Thai government may lift afternoon alcohol sales ban to boost tourism

Published: 08:48, 04 February 2024