Mysterious death in Phayao: man found after neighbors alert police

A disturbing scent led to the discovery of a 55 year old man found deceased in his home in Phayao Province. On February 3 (yesterday) at 6.30pm, local authorities were alerted by neighbours to a foul odour emanating from a residence in Jun district. The deceased, whose body revealed no signs of struggle or forced entry, had remained undiscovered for an estimated three days.

The initial call to the police, made by concerned neighbours, prompted an immediate response. The investigative team, led by KittiPhop Phiwluang, the inquiry official from Jun Police Station, arrived at the scene alongside forensic physicians and the Kwuan U rescue team. Upon entering the bedroom of the house in Huay Krai village, they encountered a sombre sight: a man, approximately 55 years old, lying lifeless on his bed. He was covered with a thick blanket, and dressed in a white short-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

The interior of the home remained untouched, with no indication of theft or disturbance. The absence of any visible signs of assault pointed towards a possibly natural cause of death, yet an official cause has not been determined. The neighbours had been drawn to the house by the increasingly noticeable stench, which ultimately led to the grim find of the man with blood trickling from his mouth and nose, reported KhaoSod.

Relatives of the deceased, upon learning of the incident, exhibited no suspicion regarding the circumstances of his death. They entrusted the rescue workers with the task of properly handling the body. By procedures, the body was placed in a zippered bag to contain the odour, secured within a coffin, and then stored in a refrigeration unit to preserve it until the family could arrange for its collection and subsequent funeral rites.

