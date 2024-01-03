Minivan driver confesses to overloading after fatal crash in Ayutthaya

A minivan driver, fleeing a deadly accident was apprehended early this morning. The tyre of his vehicle exploded, causing it to crash into a tree and kill a front-seat passenger.

The driver, who was found hiding in a hotel in Ayutthaya, confessed to being in shock and fear of prosecution. He admitted to unlawfully carrying more passengers than permitted.

The accident occurred near a petrol station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. The van, hired from Nakhon Phanom province, was returning to Bangkok with one fatality and fifteen injured passengers. The driver, identified as Chatchai, a 49 year old native of Mukdahan province, fled the scene post-incident, reported Khao Sod.

At around 1pm today (January 3), Chatchai was questioned by police at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station. He was discovered hiding in a hotel after a tip-off from a civic-minded individual.

Chatchai revealed that he was transporting fifteen passengers from Nakhon Phanom province to Bangkok and Samut Prakan, with a stop in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya to drop off a passenger. The accident occurred when a tyre burst, rendering him unable to control the vehicle. The van hit a tree, causing injuries and the death of one passenger.

Chatchai admitted to fleeing due to fear, after helping injured passengers out of the vehicle and notifying insurance. The initial charge against him is reckless driving causing death and injuries.

The police will further investigate for substance abuse. Chatchai also confessed to carrying more passengers than legally allowed.

This incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of safety and caution when driving. Especially in Ayutthaya, where there have already been four fatalities this year, mostly motorcyclists not wearing helmets. This most recent incident involved a minivan carrying an excessive number of passengers.

In related news, two Thai women died when their SUV crashed into a parked truck on Rattanathibet Road in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on December 27.