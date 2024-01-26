MFP Pita: Double standards in Thaksin investigation

Photo courtesy of The Japan Times

Move Forward Party (MFP) Chief Advisor Pita Limjaroenrat denied any intentional negligence in the Thaksin Shinawatra investigation, sparking controversy over alleged double standards.

Despite rising criticisms, Pita insists his party is on a mission for justice, aiming to expose systemic unfairness rather than targeting individuals.

The 43 year old former MFP leader refuted claims of deliberate oversight in the investigation into Thaksin’s case, following the rise of the Pheu Thai Party to power. The move has sparked intense debate over a perceived double standard in handling the convicted former prime minister.

The Bangkok-born politician defended the MFP’s stance today, stating that the opposition is far from complacent in the Thaksin case. He revealed that the MFP had submitted a parliamentary motion demanding explanations from the government regarding the treatment of Thaksin and other inmates facing similar conditions.

“Our strategy does not pinpoint individuals; rather, it seeks to restore fairness to those victimised by injustice.

“We do not emphasise or target any person individually; we are still working in a straightforward manner.”

The 74 year old tycoon, Thaksin, currently residing on the 14th floor at the Police General Hospital since his return from self-exile last August, is serving an eight-year jail term for three cases. The questionable transfer from Bangkok Remand Prison to the hospital, citing his age and underlying illness, raised suspicions about the legitimacy of his health concerns and whether he has spent any actual time behind bars.

Pita added that Thaksin himself was a victim of political double standards but refrained from providing further details on the matter.

Thai politics

The MFP and the Pheu Thai Party were close allies during the previous year’s General Election, aimed at ending then-Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s bid to retain power through ballots. Although MFP won the poll, it failed to form a new government, paving the way for Pheu Thai to lead the administration, which also included parties that supported Prayut during the contest, reported Bangkok Post.

Pita, who returned to Parliament as an MP yesterday after the Constitutional Court cleared him of media shareholding allegations, referred to his six-month suspension from MP duties as a detour.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, expressed positivity towards Pita’s return, deeming it a sign of progress in Thai democracy. Additionally, the MFP chief advisor informally met with President Steinmeier, thanking him for his concern about the health of Thai democracy.