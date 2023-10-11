Maha Sarakham chairman arrested over allegations of contract renewal bribes

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) in Maha Sarakham collaborated with the police to arrest the chairman of the Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) who was accused of contract renewal bribes.

The arrest operation today took place in the office of the chairman of the SAO in Nong Muang, Borrabue District, Maha Sarakham.

The police, led by Seksan Sommat, the director of the Maha Sarakham PAO, and officials from the PAO Region 4 and the Provincial Police, Maha Sarakham, apprehended Kriangkrai (surname withheld), the chairman of the SAO in Nong Muang.

During the arrest, the police found 20 banknotes of 1,000 baht banknotes in the office drawer, which were the same notes that an employee had earlier given to Kriangkrai as part of the contract renewal bribes investigation.

Kriangkrai denied the allegations, claiming he was unaware of the purpose of the money and had not yet renewed any employee contracts. However, the police, armed with compelling evidence, proceeded with charges against Kriangkrai for contract renewal bribes.

The charges are centred around the misuse of his position to solicit, accept, or agree to accept property or benefits for himself or others illegally, to carry out or refrain from carrying out any act in his position, whether such action is legal or not.

Money soliciting

Seksan reported that the Maha Sarakham PAO received complaints from several employees of the SAO in Nong Muang, Maha Sarakham, alleging that Kriangkrai solicited money for contract extensions.

It was reported that Kriangkrai demanded between 15,000 baht and 25,000 baht, depending on the position and salary of each individual. Six victims decided to file a case against the SAO chairman and lodged a complaint with the Maha Sarakham PAO. The Maha Sarakham PAO then coordinated with the PAO Region 4 to investigate, reported KhaoSod.

Seksan further explained that the victims, who were employees of the SAO in Nong Muang, reported their grievances, claiming that Kriangkrai had solicited money from them because their contracts were due to expire on September 30, and they were due to be reassessed for contract renewals in October. However, Kriangkrai had demanded money in return for contract renewals.

The distressed victims lodged a complaint with the Maha Sarakham PAO. Consequently, the Maha Sarakham PAO, in collaboration with the Provincial Police Region 4 and the Maha Sarakham Provincial Police, invited the victims who had been solicited for money to give statements and prepare evidence.

During the operation, Kriangkrai denied the allegations, claiming that the money was simply placed in a file and he was not aware of its purpose.

He also believed that the money was not related to contract renewal considerations because he had yet to sign any contracts and the evaluation committee was still in the process of renewing contracts. However, when the arresting officers requested Kriangkrai to open his office drawer, they found the money that had been marked as evidence tucked neatly inside.

The case will now be handed over to the PAO office for further investigation. The accused remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

