Junkie escapes arrest after filming neighbour take a shower, also confesses to selling porn videos of wife

A junkie with a porn habit managed to escape arrest after secretly filming a neighbour in her bathroom. It was later discovered that the sex and drug addict secretly sold pornographic videos of his wife on social media for only 20 baht per video.

A 52 year old woman named Sumalee filed a complaint at Kabin Buri Police Station in the central province of Prachin Buri yesterday, August 27. Sumalee told police that her 41 year old neighbour, Preecha Putsa-ard, secretly filmed her while she took a shower on August 21.

Sumalee detailed the unsettling encounter, revealing that on August 21, while she was taking a shower, she heard an unusual noise coming from outside the bathroom. Upon completing her shower, she was informed by her son that Preecha had recorded a video of her.

She reported the incident to the community leader, Chinnawat Buengboke, and later notified the police.

Sumalee added that some of her underwear had also disappeared, suspecting that Preecha stole them for masturbation purposes. She added that Preecha’s behaviour was noted by residents and all of the women in the community were scared of their neighbour’s alleged perverted behaviour.

The community leader and the police caught up with Preecha after the incident. According to ThaiRath, Preecha admitted to his perverted behaviour. He confessed that he was addicted to methamphetamine which fed his sexual desire.

He confessed that he secretly filmed Sumalee after using drugs. He also allegedly confessed to stealing her underwear to masturbate over. He left all of her underwear in the forest near his house.

Furthermore, the report revealed that Preecha also filmed explicit videos of his wife and sold them on Facebook at 20 baht per video.

While the officers were taking him to the police station for a drug test and questioning, Preecha managed to escape and disappeared.

Preecha’s wife, Parinya, admitted that she knew of her husband’s drug-taking behaviour and acknowledged she was aware he sold videos of them having sex together online. Parinya added that she could not prevent him from doing so.

Parinya added that she was surprised at Preecha’s perverted voyeurism. She said she did not know what her husband did during the day because she went out for work and returned home late at night.

The police have yet to make known Preecha’s legal predicament and what he will be charged with when they capture him. More to follow.

