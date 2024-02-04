Huabobo resurgence marks Spring Festival in Shandong with tradition

The traditional Chinese delicacy Huabobo, a steamed bun with a history stretching back three centuries, is enjoying a surge in production as the Spring Festival approaches. In the eastern Chinese province of Shandong, food factory workers are busily crafting these colourful, charmingly shaped buns, which carry significant cultural and festive importance.

With Spring Festival around the corner, the atmosphere in Shandong’s food factories is one of bustling activity. Workers are diligently preparing Huabobo, a type of steamed bun that is not only appealing due to its delightful shapes and vibrant colours but also steeped in a rich history dating back 300 years. These buns are an indispensable part of the celebrations, symbolizing hopes for an improved life in the new year, reported Sanook.

In anticipation of the Lunar New Year celebrations on February 10, Bangkok’s Chinatown is preparing for a grand event officially inaugurated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The two-day festivity will showcase lion dance performances, exhibitions highlighting Thai-Chinese ties, and stunning Chinese lantern decorations. Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej, at a press conference, underscored the implementation of safety measures, deploying security officers for public well-being. Furthermore, selected Chinese shrines and department stores are set to host independent events. This cultural celebration not only holds significant cultural importance but is also expected to contribute to Thailand’s tourism sector, aligning with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s optimistic projection of a 137% growth in Chinese tourists, seen as crucial for economic recovery.

On top of that, the city’s renowned restaurants are gearing up for the Chinese New Year festivities with specially curated menus. From Royal Orchid Sheraton to JW Marriott, these establishments are offering a diverse array of delectable dishes to usher in the auspicious Year of the Dragon. From opulent feasts to enticing all-you-can-eat dim sum, these culinary experiences promise to elevate the celebration of this significant cultural event. For a detailed guide on where to savour these festive delights, explore our comprehensive list of recommendations for celebrating the Chinese New Year in Bangkok in 2024!

