Nightclub raided: underage entry, drug use and lack of license lead to five-year closure

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A notorious nightclub in the Lam Luk Ka district was stormed and dismantled by the Ministry of Interior (MOI) for allowing underage visitors and drug use. The raid, conducted last night, alarmed over 300 patrons, with some discarding drugs such as Ice, Ketamine, and Happy Wormer on the floor. Out of the total patrons, 137 tested positive for drug use.

Ansit Sampantarat, Director of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) under the MOI, spearheaded the operation. He was assisted by Ronnarong Thipsiri, the DOPA inspector, the chief of the law enforcement operations centre, officials from the investigation and legal affairs office, the MOI, and specialist officers from the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) Region 1. More than 50 border patrol officers participated in the operation.

The infamous club, located in Khu Khot, Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, was subjected to this operation following several complaints lodged by the locals. They claimed that the establishment allowed individuals younger than 20 years old access, facilitated drug abuse, and sold narcotics within its premises. The club was also reported to operate beyond the legally allowed hours, until 6 am, and had a history of incidents involving intoxicated underage individuals causing fatal accidents. There were also reports of gunfire within the club. Despite these, the club continued regular operations.

During the operation, which launched at 1.45 am today, the police found the club packed with more than 300 patrons, all immersed in loud music, laser lights, smoking, and consuming alcohol. They also found five individuals younger than 20 years old and five patrons without identification cards. After the officials ordered the music to be stopped and the lights to be turned on, a state of panic ensued among the patrons. Many attempted to discard narcotics and escape the premises, but their efforts were thwarted by the officials who had sealed all exits.

Upon inspection, the police discovered that the establishment operated without the necessary permits. While it sold food and alcoholic beverages and provided a platform for musical performances, it did not possess a valid licence to operate as an entertainment venue. Moreover, it was found to be negligent about drug use within its premises. There were narcotics scattered all over the floor, primarily in the form of a white powder initially identified as ketamine.

Out of the more than 300 patrons, 291 were tested for drug use. A whopping 137 tested positive, their urine samples turning purple, a reaction indicating drug consumption. The owner, the manager, and other related individuals were subsequently arrested and charged with numerous violations, including operating without a licence, selling alcohol to minors, selling alcohol during prohibited hours, and promoting improper behaviour among children, reported KhaoSod.

The club, named MEM Exclusive Club, was found to be a blatant violator of the laws, operating without the necessary permits, selling alcohol beyond the permitted hours, and neglecting the rampant drug use and sale within its premises. The local police were subsequently directed to close down the establishment for five years, as per the command of the National Council for Peace and Order No. 22/2558.

Director Ansit emphasised that the operation was in line with the policies of Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Interior, to organise society, address the drug problem, and crack down on influential figures to create a peaceful, orderly, and drug-free society. He stated that the operation was not only in response to the complaints lodged by the citizens through the MOI’s Integrity Centre but also aimed to disrupt the drug supply chain and prevent venues like these from becoming hotspots for drug distribution.

Inspector Ronnarong revealed that the club had been operating for a long time and had shifted locations after a deadly shooting incident. He also mentioned the discovery of a modified blank gun and ammunition during the raid. The NCB officials warned that Happy Wormer was an extremely dangerous drug as it was a cocktail of various narcotics, including stimulants.

The arrested patrons who tested positive for drug use were handed over to NCB officials for further legal proceedings.

