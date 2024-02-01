High speed train and dual tracks to transform travel experience in Hua Hin

Photo courtesy of Hua Hin Today

The newly inaugurated dual-track train line on December 15 promises faster travel times and increased efficiency for Hua Hin’s commuters. Yet, confusion reigns among the public as they grapple with the distinction between this groundbreaking initiative and the upcoming high-speed train project.

The dual track line, complete with the gleaming new elevated train station in Hua Hin, stands as a beacon of progress. With two parallel tracks facilitating simultaneous travel, this upgrade significantly enhances both freight and passenger services, slashing travel times between Hua Hin and Bangkok to a speedy three to three and a half hours. However, it’s imperative to note: this is not the high-speed rail line.

The high-speed train, a crucial facet of Thailand’s 20-year national strategy, is a separate venture aimed at revolutionising long-distance travel. Hua Hin is now officially part of the high-speed train project. Trains will be hurtling at speeds exceeding 250 kilometres per hour, cutting travel time between Hua Hin and Bangkok by half compared to the dual-track line. However, it’s still a few years away.

Thailand’s ambitious plan includes four high-speed train lines: North, East, Northeast, and South. Each line promises faster travel and increased connectivity, redefining the landscape of transportation in the region, reported Hua Hin Today.

Northern Line

The Northern Line will cover Bangkok-Phitsanulok-Chiang Mai, spanning 669 kilometres with 12 high-speed rail stations. Phase 1 opens in 2029, and Phase 2 in 2032.

Northeastern Line

This will cover Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai, taking up 609 kilometres with 11 high-speed rail stations. Phase 1 opens in 2025, and Phase 2 in 2030.

Eastern Line

This crosses Don Mueang-Suvarnabhumi-U-Tapao, spanning 220 kilometres with 9 high-speed rail stations. Phase 1 opens in 2027, and Phase 2 in 2033.

Southern Line

Follow us on :













The Southern Line spans Bangkok-Padang Besar, covering 970 kilometres with 12 high-speed rail stations. Phase 1 opens in 2032, and Phase 2 in 2037.

Amid this transport revolution, Hua Hin finds itself at the crossroads of change. The elevated station is a jewel in the dual track line’s crown, while the high-speed train station, poised for the Bo Fai area, is a ground-level facility with eyes set on the future. Integrating seamlessly with Hua Hin Airport (Bo Fai) expansions, it promises convenience for travellers heading to central Hua Hin and Phetchaburi.