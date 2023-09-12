Hat Wanakorn Park scoops Thailand Tourism Silver Award

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

The National Park of Hat Wanakorn, located in Prachuap Khiri Khan, has been honoured with the prestigious Thailand Tourism Silver Awards in the category of Natural Tourist Attractions. The award was presented to Netnapha Ngamnet, the head of the park, today.

The National Park of Hat Wanakorn is renowned for its conservation efforts and commitment to promoting sustainable tourism. The park’s recognition was part of the 14th Thailand Tourism Awards 2023, an initiative that acknowledges high-quality products and services in the tourism sector. This award scheme encourages businesses to improve their services, aiming to elevate Thailand’s tourism industry to international standards.

Receiving the Thailand Tourism Award is a testament to the park’s commitment to responsible tourism, balancing societal and environmental needs while maintaining the highest standards of service. The underlying ethos is to foster quality, convenience, cleanliness, safety, fairness, and environmental friendliness, thereby adding value to Thai tourism products on a global scale.

Netnapha elaborated on the park’s previous endeavours, which included various projects aimed at the sustainable conservation of natural resources. These initiatives provided opportunities for both tourists and residents to participate in conservation efforts at the Hat Wanakorn park.

One significant project, Bird Walk @Hat Wanakorn National Park, is held monthly and offers free nature bird-watching sessions, enlightening visitors about the importance of birds in the conservation area.

Other activities include exploring the diversity of the coral reefs under the park’s jurisdiction, creating green spaces for cycling along nature trails, and camping activities by the sea. Furthermore, Hat Wanakorn Park offers educational sessions for youth about forest livelihoods. These include learning about different types of knots, such as the tamarind, meditation, and survival knots, all of which are fundamental for forest survival and can be applied in everyday life, reported KhaoSod.

The Hat Wanakorn Park also organises waste segregation and beach cleanup activities, adhering to the principles of cleanliness, convenience, comfort, and safety. These core values are integral to managing tourist attractions within the National Park of Hat Wanakorn, ensuring a beautiful and relaxing environment for all visitors.

Netnapha expressed her pride in receiving the Thailand Tourism Silver Award, acknowledging the dedication of everyone involved in the National Park of Hat Wanakorn.

Their commitment to conserving natural resources and the environment within the park fosters sustainable tourism while respecting social responsibility and environmental concerns. Appreciating the recognition, Netnapha affirmed that the park would continue to promote and develop responsible tourism, emphasizing social and environmental responsibility.

