French tourist drowns on Similan Islands in snorkelling accident

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A 66 year old French tourist drowned while snorkelling near Koh 9 in Mu Koh Similan National Park yesterday afternoon.

Officials from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Centre Region 3 were swiftly notified by the Port Security Control Centre in Phang Nga at approximately 3pm. The victim’s identity remains undisclosed, pending notification of relatives.

Upon reaching the shore, a team of medics and navy security unit officials administered first aid. Despite their efforts, vitals signs were lost on the Frenchman. The race against time continued as the lifeless body was rushed to the Khao Lak Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead.

This harrowing incident marks the second drowning within a week in the Similan Islands, amplifying concerns for the safety of visitors, reported Bangkok Post.

As authorities grapple with these unsettling events, questions loom about the safety measures in place and the urgency for enhanced precautions.

In a similar incident, a 44 year old Chinese tourist lost his life to drowning while immersed in the island tour on Similan Islands, north of Phuket, last Saturday, January 20. The incident was reported to the Thai Maritime Enforcement Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC 3) branch situated in Phang Nga. The report came in around 1.45pm, detailing a distressing scene near Island 7 within the Similans archipelago.

Follow us on :













The unfortunate individual was part of a speedboat tour group that set sail from Phuket. Captain Pichet Songtan, who leads the Public Relations Division of Thai-MECC 3, was the one to relay this information.

In other news, Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers arrested a Frenchman in the northern province of Chiang Mai for making and selling fake identification (ID) cards of French citizens. Unfortunately, another French suspect managed to evade the arrest. CCIB officers raided Francois’s home on January 18 but he was not there. Officers found his Thai wife, Wachiraporn, and their daughter. These fake identities were used to commit several crimes in France, causing a loss of about 90 million euros (3.5 billion baht).