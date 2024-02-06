Fatal wrong-way crash on Nonthaburi bridge claims life

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fatal crash occurred early today when a car, driven on the wrong side of the road, crashed into multiple vehicles on a bridge in Nonthaburi, resulting in one death and several injuries.

The incident, which took place around 5.30am on February 6, prompted police to investigate the driver for potential substance impairment.

At the scene on the bridge crossing over Klong Prapa, authorities discovered a black Toyota sedan heavily damaged with the driver, Yuthana, trapped inside.

Before the collision, Yuthana had been driving against traffic up onto the bridge, leading to the devastating crash with another Toyota sedan, driven by Suthon, who was travelling in the correct lane. Suthon suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, reported KhaoSod.

A third vehicle, a Toyota pickup truck driven by Purich, was also damaged in the incident. Fortunately, Purich sustained only minor injuries.

Rescue workers extracted Yuthana from the wreckage and transported him to Chonprathan Hospital for treatment. Upon recovery, he will be interrogated by police to ascertain the reasons behind his decision to drive against traffic, which resulted in a tragic accident involving three vehicles.

In addition to the police investigation and questioning, authorities plan to conduct blood tests on Yuthana to determine if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the fatal crash. The outcome of these tests could lead to further legal action against Yuthana.

As the community mourns the loss and grapples with the aftermath of the collision, there are calls for stricter monitoring and preventative measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.

