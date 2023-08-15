Factory explosion near Bangkok leaves two workers injured due to faulty cutting tool

Photo via Khaosod.

An explosion at a factory has left two workers injured in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok. The incident occurred yesterday when a newly bought cutting tool malfunctioned. The device had been in use for only a few hours when it exploded, severely injuring the employees. The factory specialises in recycling old car air conditioners.

The explosion happened around 5.30pm yesterday in the factory inside Soi Bang Pla 20 in Bang Pla Subdistrict, Bang Phli District. The two injured workers were found amid the wreckage, one severely injured with lacerations across his face and body, while the other had fragments embedded under his right eye and forehead but was still conscious.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the factory was a single storey building. Despite the explosion, the structure remained intact. The emergency services from Ramathibodi Samut Prakan Hospital and the local fire department quickly attended to the scene, providing first aid before rushing the victims to Chunlathorn 3 Hospital.

One of the injured workers, 50 year old Pibul Chareonsuk, provided a harrowing account of the incident.

Pibul stated that he and his colleague were performing their usual tasks of dismantling old car air conditioners to retrieve recyclable aluminium parts. The explosion occurred as his colleague was using the newly purchased tool to cut through an old dryer cylinder. Pibul was sitting about 3 metres away from his colleague when he heard the explosion and was pelted by hot fragments. When he regained consciousness, he noticed his co-worker on the ground, wailing in pain.

Follow us on :













Another injured worker, Natthakit Thanompatt, mentioned that he had just bought the tool yesterday afternoon. He had been using similar tools for regular cutting operations and had not encountered any problems until this incident. He suspected that the explosion was caused by the cutter blade shattering while in operation, which induced a secondary explosion in the electric motor. The blast wounded him with fragments from the shattered blade and hot sparks from the explosion.

To further investigate the cause of the explosion, the relevant authorities have cordoned off the area. The outcome of this investigation will shape the future safety measures employed in the factory to ensure the wellbeing of all workers.