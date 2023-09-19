EGAT seeks Cabinet approval for 50.8 billion baht power generation boost in Bangkok

Photo by Fré Sonneveld on Unsplash.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) anticipates approval from the Cabinet for its proposal to increase power generation at its south Bangkok gas-fired facility in Samut Prakan. The initiative recently underwent a public hearing.

The proposal for additional capacity comes in response to the decommissioning of several generators. To ensure sufficient electricity for the capital’s inhabitants, EGAT deemed this expansion necessary. The demand for electricity in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces makes up half of the nation’s total demand, which stands at 34,000 megawatts.

EGAT’s plan encompasses the construction of three fresh power generation facilities, all contributing to a combined capacity of 2,490 megawatts. This will supplement the existing 1,232 megawatts capacity of the south Bangkok power plant.

Environmental authorities have approved the new generators, subsequently allowing EGAT to conduct a public hearing. Following the hearing, a public response report will be submitted to the cabinet for final approval, as disclosed by Piyanuch Klansorn, the Energy Regulatory Commission’s director for environment and energy industry monitoring.

The public consultation, conducted online on September 17, saw the participation of 500 residents, energy authorities, and officials from the Phuchao Saming Phray Tambon Administration Organisation. Somsak Kaewsena, head of Samut Prakan’s Muang district, revealed that locals have shown keen interest in the project and have offered valuable suggestions for the new generators’ management.

EGAT estimates the development of the new generators to require 50.8 billion baht. The authority plans to seek Cabinet approval for the project in the coming year. Once approval is secured, the construction of the facilities is slated to begin in the latter half of 2024. The new generators are set to start operations between 2026 and 2027.

Two generators, one with a capacity of 338 megawatts and the other with 629 megawatts, were decommissioned by EGAT in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The authority maintains that the capacity boost is essential to ensure adequate electricity for Bangkok’s residents.

Currently, Thailand’s power generation capacity in reserve stands at just 30% of the total capacity. Thus, EGAT believes it is paramount that the country secures a more robust power supply.

