Driver of sedan involved in taxi collision to undergo alcohol test in Thailand

Police are set to conduct a thorough physical examination of the driver involved in a collision with a taxi on Ratchada Road in Bangkok. Suspicion was raised after a yellow liquid was found discarded in his white sedan, prompting an investigation into potential alcohol consumption. The offending vehicle, which had been abandoned in a side street, has been seized and is currently under examination. The incident occurred at noon today (January 15), at the Huai Khwang Police Station.

Huai Khwang Police Station Superintendent Prasopchok Aimpinij spoke on the progress of the case involving the white sedan that collided with a taxi on Ratchada Road, a clip of which went viral online. Prasopchok stated that the investigators have now made contact with the owner of the sedan involved in the incident.

Initially, during a phone conversation, the owner admitted to being the driver responsible for the accident and agreed to provide a statement to the investigators today.

However, details regarding alcohol consumption, the reason for fleeing the scene, or whether the driver was unwell as reported, will remain confidential due to privacy reasons. The investigators, at this stage, are not relying on any information provided by the perpetrator until a detailed statement is taken at the police station, alongside a comprehensive physical examination for drugs or alcohol.

The perpetrator’s sedan was found abandoned at the end of Soi Intamara 26. The police coordinated with the Sutthisan Police Station to seize the car and brought it back to the station for further examination. The reason for parking the car inside Soi Intamara 26 is yet to be investigated. The liquid found inside the culprit’s sedan has also been sent for examination.

Prasopchok further stated that the hypothesis of the driver of the sedan suffering a mental breakdown during the accident is plausible but requires detailed evidence. He acknowledged that nearly 12 hours had passed since the incident, which may limit the accuracy of alcohol content measurement in the body.

However, if the offender meets with the investigators, it will be beneficial for them to state the facts. If the sedan driver was genuinely unwell, a medical certificate should be provided. Prasopchok declined to guide the focus of this issue, reported KhaoSod.

As for the legal proceedings, it is envisaged that the case will be handled differently for each timeframe. In the scenario of the accident caused from the first and second points, from the front of Lotus Phra Ram 9 to the front of the RS Tower building, may result in charges of reckless driving and hit-and-run. As for the third point in Ratchada, it is clear from the clip that it is a case of property damage and intentional collision.