Cool weather predicted across Thailand with isolated rainfall in the north

The Department of Meteorology of Thailand (TMD) forecasts cool weather in the morning across the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions of Thailand, as well as the upper south. However, some areas in the upper north and southern regions are expected to experience rainfall.

A westerly trough is covering the upper north of Thailand and the upper part of Laos, causing isolated rainfall in the upper north. Meanwhile, moderate high pressure continues to cover the northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea.

The southern region, under the influence of the northeast monsoon, is predicted to experience both thundershowers and heavy rain in some areas, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Boat operators in the lower Gulf of Thailand are advised to avoid sea travel in areas experiencing thundershowers as waves are expected to reach up to two metres.

The accumulation of dust particles and smog is at moderate to high levels in the lower north, the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the east. This is due to weakening winds and poor air circulation.

In the north, the weather will be cool in the morning with a 10% chance of rain, primarily in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. The lowest temperature will be between 18-21 degrees Celsius and the highest between 29-34 degrees Celsius. The mountain tops will be cold to very cold with the lowest temperature between 7-14 degrees Celsius.

In the northeast, the morning will be cool with the lowest temperature between 16-20 degrees Celsius and the highest between 31-34 degrees Celsius. The mountain tops will be cool to cold with the lowest temperature between 12-15 degrees Celsius.

Temperature drop

The central region will be cool in the morning with the lowest temperature between 20-23 degrees Celsius and the highest between 33-35 degrees Celsius.

In the east, the morning will be cool with the lowest temperature between 20-24 degrees Celsius and the highest between 33-36 degrees Celsius. The sea will have waves less than 1 metre high.

In the south on the east coast, the upper part will be cool in the morning while the lower part will experience a 40% chance of thunder showers and heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature will be between 21-24 degrees Celsius and the highest between 32-34 degrees Celsius.

On the west coast, there will be a 20% chance of thundershowers with most rain in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperature will be between 23-25 degrees Celsius and the highest between 33-35 degrees Celsius.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be few clouds. The lowest temperature will be between 22-24 degrees Celsius and the highest between 33-35 degrees Celsius, reported Sanook