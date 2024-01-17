Chulalongkorn Hospital to employ robot helper ‘Mr Sam’ to assist paperwork

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital has unleashed a team of five robots, headed by Mr Sam, to revolutionise outpatient services.

This futuristic endeavour aims to slash red tape, accelerate patient processes, and provide a helping hand to overwhelmed medical staff. It marks the dawn of a new era in healthcare technology, with robots taking charge of paperwork and streamlining the registration process.

Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital’s director, Dr Chanchai Sittipunt, alongside Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, inaugurated the use of the robots, ushering in a wave of innovation designed to enhance public services and unburden medical professionals from non-medical tasks.

Dr ML Kornkiat Snidvongs, the hospital’s deputy director, highlighted the significant strides in robot technology, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Out-patients will no longer need to interact with officials for registration or identity confirmation, as these functions will now be seamlessly performed by our robotic quintet.”

These mechanical marvels aren’t just about paperwork. They are also your personal guides through the hospital maze, reported Thai PBS World.

“Our robots are equipped to provide directions, ensuring patients effortlessly navigate their way within the hospital premises.”

Dr Snidvongs hinted at even more sophisticated robots joining the ranks. These advanced models are poised to play a crucial role in streamlining patient queues by screening uncomplicated cases.

