Fatal fan quest: Thai man’s attempt to retrieve fan ends in tragic loss in Chon Buri

Image via Khaosod

A man tragically died after a Thai man cut his hand as he tried to retrieve a fan in Chon Buri. The man sliced his hand on a metal sheet which resulted in a severe loss of blood. Dismissing it as a minor wound, he was later found dead in another room the following morning. The police are yet to conclude the cause of death.

Police officer Khajornsak Somvang of Nong Yai Police Station today at 9am received a report of the Thai man’s death at a house in Klong Phlu Subdistrict, Nong Yai District, Chon Buri Province. Responding to the report, he arrived at the scene with a medical examiner from the Moral Rescue Unit, Nong Yai Association.

The deceased, a 69 year old Thai man named Songsak, was found in a state of undress, wearing only black trousers. He had a severe wound on his right wrist and was lying dead on his back. Blood stains were found on the wall and other items around the house. The man’s 64 year old wife, Ubon, was found sitting at the front of the house, waiting to provide a statement to the police.

Ubon told investigating police officers that her husband reached into another room full of metal sheets to unlock the door, during which he hurt his wrist. He then entered the room to fetch the fan. She didn’t pay much attention until she found her husband dead in another room the next morning.

Ubon then alerted the neighbours, who assisted her in informing the authorities. The police are yet to confirm the cause of death as the neighbours pointed out that the couple frequently argued. The body of the Thai Man will be sent to the forensic institute to ascertain the exact cause of death.

In related news, a few months back, Rayong police launched an investigation into the mysterious death of an unemployed Thai man, whose lifeless body was discovered in an auctioned commercial building.

Follow us on :













Authorities are exploring various potential causes of death, including pre-existing health conditions or the possibility of intentional suicide. Police became aware that the new owner of the building had repeatedly requested the 52 year old man to vacate the premises.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.