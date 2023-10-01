Chon Buri man fatally shot seven times leaves toddler behind: Mother pleads for justice

Picture courtesy of Khaosod.

A 40 year old man was fatally shot seven times, leaving his three-year-old child behind, in a tragic incident in a rental room in a village in Chon Buri province. The deceased, identified as Atsana, was well-liked and sociable with friends, according to his grieving mother.

The shooting took place on the night of September 30. Thaworn Naiyen, a senior police officer at the Phanas Nikhom Police Station, and Thitipat Sukhumonchan, a deputy investigating officer, responded to the incident at the rental room in Ban Seet Subdistrict, Phanas Nikhom District, Chon Buri Province.

The crime scene comprised roughly ten single-story rooms. In front of room number six, Atsana lay wounded as locals tried to save him.

Atsana had been hit by bullets seven times, specifically one shot to the left chest, one to the left arm, two to the left waist, and three to the torso. Despite being rushed to Phanas Nikhom Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

A resident, identified only as Kot, recalled hearing a sound similar to gunfire coming from the rental rooms, followed by silence and then more gunshots.

He estimated hearing two or three shots during the first round before the gunfire resumed. Despite not having a clear account of the total number of shots, he was certain they were gunshots and the agonising screams of a man.

Bloodstains and beer

Atsana was not a resident but belonged to a neighbouring village. The area where the incident occurred was frequently used by locals to consume alcohol. After the shooting, Kot reported hearing the sound of several motorcycles fleeing the scene but was unsure of their exact number or direction.

The following day, around 10am, a reporter visited the scene, only to find bloodstains and beer bottles on the table.

No one around the area was available or willing to provide additional details. Later, a reporter met Atsana’s 62 year old mother, Nitya, who revealed her son was a good-natured individual who cared for his friends.

On the night of the shooting, two locals, named only as Nai and Mai, had asked Atsana to help mediate a dispute. His mother was unaware of what transpired afterwards and was shocked to hear of her son’s death.

Atsana leaves behind a three year old child. His mother stated that the suspected perpetrator resided in Nong Kha Subdistrict, Pan Thong District, Chon Buri Province, but had a girlfriend living near the crime scene. She urged the police to quickly apprehend and bring the perpetrator to justice, Khaosod reported.

