Catch me if you can: Rapist arrested after challenging police to apprehend him (video)

Photo via Facebook/ สืบนครบาล IDMB

Police arrested a rapist yesterday who physically and sexually assaulted a 17 year old girl in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. The sex offender also taunted the police prior to the arrest, saying, “You will never catch me.”

The family of the victim filed a complaint against the alleged rapist, 29 year old Suppakarn “Ohm” Khansantier, after the teenage victim descended into a spiral of depression after she was sexually assaulted on August 11. The victim revealed to officers that she met Ohm on a dating application and decided to talk to him as he put a claim on his bio saying he was a gentleman.

After talking for four days, Ohm made a date to have lunch at a local restaurant near his house. The victim called at the sex offender’s home prior to the date. Ohm pretended that he needed to use the toilet inside his home and invited the victim to wait for him inside. Then Ohm approached and touched the victim’s hands, making her scared, so she tried to excuse herself.

Ohm then pulled her into his bedroom where he allegedly tied her arms and legs together before he sexually assaulted her for over three hours. He also recorded a video of the sexual activities to blackmail her. The victim stated that Ohm threatened to share the videos online if she exposed his actions.

While the police were investigating the case, they received a call from Ohm who challenged them to catch him. The police monitored Ohm closely and finally arrested him when he appeared at a Kentucky Fried Chicken store in the province on Saturday, September 2.

Ohm allegedly admitted to his action and confessed that he planned the assault when they started a conversation online. He revealed that he recorded the videos in order to threaten her to have sex with him again. He claims that he felt sorry for what he had done and would change to be a better person after the punishment.

Ohm was charged with violating Section 276 of the Criminal Law by sexually assaulting another person by committing a violent act or threatening. The penalty will be imprisonment for four to 20 years and a fine of 80,000 to 400,000 baht.

Follow us on :













Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE