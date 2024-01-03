Buriram man eager to pay off 200,000 baht truck debt, creditor mysteriously absent

A peculiar situation has unfolded in Buriram where a debtor, 37 year old Wichai, is seeking to pay the remaining 200,000 baht owed on a ten-wheeler truck he purchased in 2022, but the creditor, 51 years old Supit, is allegedly avoiding him.

Wichai took his complaints to the Damrongdhama Centre in Buriram, claiming that Supit has been refusing to accept the remaining payment for the truck that was initially sold for 600,000 baht. He has even documented his efforts to pay her but has had no success in reaching out to her.

The situation took a sudden turn when a renowned lawyer contacted Wichai, giving him two options: either pay the full amount of 280,000 baht or return the truck, threatening him with legal action for theft if he failed to comply. This left Wichai in a state of shock and fear.

When reporters visited Supit’s home in Nong Hong district, they found it empty. A phone call was made, and a 55 year old man named Kamjun, identified as Supit’s husband answered. He claimed that Wichai had defaulted on the instalments in April as per the annual payment agreement. After being unable to contact Wichai, they discovered that he had pawned the truck at a tent garage.

However, Wichai insisted that he did not pawn the truck but had parked it at a garage for repairs. He argued that if he had indeed pawned it, the truck wouldn’t be there anymore. He urged the owner or the authorised representative to follow the correct procedure, including charging interest for late payment. He confirmed that he is ready to make the payment and is planning to do so at the Legal Execution Department.

Reporters who visited the parking lot found the truck in question was still parked as usual. A 36 year old Bank mechanic at the garage, confirmed that the truck was brought in for repairs, but the owner had not yet paid for the parts, so he had moved on to other jobs. He claimed ignorance about any other issues as he is just a mechanic, reported KhaoSod.