Burger King Thailand launches ‘Real Cheeseburger’ with 20 layers of cheese

Burger King Thailand got innovative and launched a new burger without meat called the “Real Cheeseburger” offering cheese lovers burger buns with 20 slices of pure American cheese. The burger is now available for 109 baht, down from the original price of 380 baht.

The new burger almost immediately went viral on Thai social media platforms due to the thick layers of cheese. Initially, many Thai customers assumed that the fast food chain had just created the burger for fun, but the brand confirmed that the cheeseburger is real.

Many Thai foodies revealed they are eager to try the new burger while others speculated whether the restaurant created the burger just to clear out nearly expired cheese stock.

Burger King explained that the cheese slices are American which is similar to cheddar cheese but has a milder taste. There are 20 layers of cheese in one burger and there is no meat, it is just cheese and bread buns, although some customers said the staff did also add sauce on top to avoid a greasy feeling.

One netizen shared that he bought the burger, took the cheese slices off, and saved them in the fridge for another meal. Some recommended others add other toppings like meat and fresh vegetables for a better experience.

While many enjoyed the unique item, some medical professionals warned consumers about the consequences of consuming too much cheese.

One doctor explained on social media that one slice of cheese contains 75 calories of energy, 269 milligrammes of sodium, and 3.73 grammes of saturated fat. So, 20 slices of cheese will give the body 1,500 calories of energy, 5,380 milligrammes of sodium, and 74.6 grammes of saturated fat. The recommended daily calorie intake is 2,000 calories a day for women and 2,500 for men.

According to the doctor, a person should not consume more than 2,000 milligrammes of sodium per day, and a person with hypertension should not consume more than 1,500 milligrammes of sodium per day.

The doctor added that the recommended saturated fat consumption per day is 5-6% of the energy received on the day, or about 13 grammes, but the burger had saturated fat of over 74.6 grammes. High saturated fat consumption will affect the fat in the blood and increase the risk of coronary heart disease and paralysis.

This Real Cheeseburger is not the only unique and stunning dish in Thailand. McDonald’s Thailand launched the ice cream sundae with chilli pastes and pork floss last year, and the Pizza Company launched the durian cheese pizza, mango pizza, and shabu-shabu pizza before.