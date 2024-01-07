Body of Thai toddler found in fridge: Choked on sticky rice, reveals autopsy

Picture courtesy of Siamrath

The lifeless body of a two year old boy, Theerapong Duangngam, also known as Nong Nai, was discovered inside a refrigerator in the bedroom of his adoptive parents, Hannarong, also known as Bank Praiphnom, and Marisa, also known as Koi, yesterday.

Theerapong ‘s autopsy report was released today. The report, disclosed to the media by Police Lieutenant Phruet Jamroonsart, head of Bang Bua Thong Police Station in Nonthaburi, revealed the cause of death.

A lump of sticky rice was found lodged in the boy’s windpipe, leading to his untimely demise. This finding corroborates the testimonies of his adoptive parents and Somboon, a blind man who goes by the nickname Pu Odd, who had given the child the sticky rice to eat, reported KhaoSod.

The Nonthaburi Provincial Police Commander, Police Lieutenant Colonel Prattana Phanpha, is set to announce the case summary at 2pm today. He is expected to confirm that Theerapong’s death was accidental, caused by choking on sticky rice, and not a disguised murder case.

The adoptive parents confessed that after the boy died unexpectedly, they hid his body in the refrigerator due to fear of repercussions. The blind man’s statement was taken by the police for further investigation into the case of the two year old’s body found in the refrigerator.

