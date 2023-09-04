Bangkok’s multinational ambitions drive forward: BMA seeks government support

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Metropolitan Council Homepage

The drive to establish Bangkok as a multinational hub has gained momentum, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) expressing intent to garner government backing for the initiative. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, yesterday, announced the intent to align the BMA’s policy with that of the government to stimulate the city’s economy and job creation.

In a press briefing, Chadchart illustrated the importance of cities as labour markets.

“People inhabit urban regions due to job availability. To facilitate job creation, it is imperative to lure international companies to Bangkok. The presence of high-grade companies will invariably lead to job creation. This initiative will have a trickle-down effect benefiting local rental property owners, taxi operators, restaurateurs and even farmers.”

The 57 year old Bangkok chief shed light on BMA’s engagement with foreign investors, international business representatives, and expatriates to address their concerns and needs. This, he said, shows BMA’s commitment to catering to investors. He further detailed BMA’s plan to establish a one-stop service centre hub to assist foreign investors and film crews.

“I am keen on discussing with the government our potential to draw foreign revenue to the capital.”

BMA also envisages promoting the initiative in cooperation with the Board of Investment (BoI). Chadchart noted the shift in foreign investment from the industrial sector to service, finance, start-up and innovation sectors – sectors that Bangkok is well equipped to support.

“Bangkok is currently an appealing place to live. Many factors contribute to this, including affordable office locations, international schools, and hospitals capable of serving transnational company staff.”

Chadchart also expressed a desire to deliberate on matters such as traffic congestion, investment in fresh rail routes, and the proposed 20-baht fare cap with the new government.

