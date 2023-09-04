Thai leadership insights: Decade-long study proves remarkably accurate

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post.

A decade-long research study on Thai leadership, conducted by an executive and Professor Bruce McKenzie, demonstrated remarkable accuracy. This study, based on global data and insights from diverse Thai groups, offered a comprehensive perspective on leadership.

Over the past dynamic decade, predictions by Thai contributors have proven highly accurate, leading to the emergence of six key leadership approaches. These encompass building resilience, fostering flexibility and innovation, promoting intergenerational dialogue, rebuilding trust, emphasizing continuous learning, and adeptly managing both short- and long-term leadership strategies in diverse organizations.

Thai organisations that have incorporated these principles into their leadership models have managed to thrive. However, the research also reveals that as organisations are made up of individuals, implementing these changes is far from straightforward.

These leadership principles have practical applications in Thai life, including scenario planning for unexpected issues, promoting agility and flexibility, and encouraging innovation and experimentation. Bridging generational gaps through mentorship and shared experiences, fostering open and honest communication, and nurturing a culture of continuous learning and adaptability are vital aspects of leadership.

Balancing short- and long-term perspectives can be challenging but is achievable through clear and adaptable strategies that align with long-term goals while addressing immediate challenges. Empowering Thai teams to make decisions and prioritizing initiatives for both quick wins and sustainable growth are recognized as critical elements of effective leadership.

The executive involved in the research was amazed at the collective wisdom of diverse people when appropriately applied, particularly the contributions made by Thais. The research, while not predictive, largely validated the insights provided a decade ago.

Arinya Talerngsri, the Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre, is passionate about transforming education to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere.

