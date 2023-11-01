Recruitment scams exposed: Protecting job seekers and employers

Photo: forbes.com

The recruitment industry is riddled with a number of deceptive practices and scams. Attracting a wide range of individuals due to its low setup costs, the sector is increasingly becoming a hotbed for unscrupulous activities.

There are five prevalent recruitment scams that job seekers and employers should be aware of.

Scam one involves recruiters pretending to represent a non-existent client. Candidates are enticed to share their resumes for a seemingly attractive job opportunity. However, since there is no actual job, the resume is circulated in the market, giving the impression that the candidate is actively seeking new opportunities.

In the second scam, recruiters present one or two impressive resumes to a hiring company. These are often fabrications intended to impress the hiring company. Once the recruiter secures the client, these candidates conveniently lose interest or withdraw.

The third scam involves a recruitment firm impersonating a client company looking to hire staff. They approach other recruitment firms seeking a detailed quotation, essentially trying to gain confidential business terms from their competitors.

The fourth scam involves recruitment firms leaving 0-star or 1-star reviews on competitors’ websites, job boards or Google. They typically claim to have had a terrible experience, aiming to discredit other firms.

Unmasking scammers

The fifth scam involves recruitment firms creating fake personal LinkedIn profiles to build a network of connections. These fake profiles often use Western or foreign names and stock images, misleading potential candidates who accept their connection requests in good faith.

To avoid falling prey to such scams, job seekers are advised to exercise caution. When approached by a recruiter, they should ask for the recruiter’s contact details, company name, address, mobile number and website before sharing their resumes. A simple Google search can often reveal whether the recruiter is genuine or not.

Employers, on the other hand, should request to meet the recruiter via a video call and ask for signed letters from candidates authorising the recruiter to act as their representative.

Genuine recruiters are advised to communicate using company emails only and verify the legitimacy of a potential client’s email domain.

These steps, though seemingly simple, can go a long way in protecting individuals and companies from becoming victims of recruitment scams, reported Bangkok Post.

