CP Foods launches Asia’s first carbon-neutral cage-free egg

To promote eco-friendly eating and animal welfare, Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CP Foods) launched a pioneering carbon-neutral cage-free egg in Asia, certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO). The move bolsters CP Foods’ dedication to minimising environmental impact.

Somkid Wannalukkhee, who leads CP Foods’ egg division, emphasised the company’s commitment towards crafting low-carbon food commodities. He says CP Foods has made numerous innovative strides within the egg sector, such as developing automated egg conveyors, effectively curbing food loss following the edicts of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, productively repurposing eggshells, and transitioning to sustainable alternative energy sources such as solar panels and biogas systems in layer farms and egg production operations.

“This forward-looking endeavour enhances the availability of low-carbon food offerings, serving the conscientious consumers who place the utmost importance on animal welfare and environment-friendly sourcing.”

These efforts led to a diverse range of 23 fresh egg types and cage-free egg variants being granted the Carbon Footprint Reduction Label or Global Warming Reduction Label last year. A standout achievement among these, CP Foods’ cage-free egg brand, U Farm, was triumphant in pioneering the “carbon-neutral cage-free egg” in Asia.

Somkid reiterated that carbon-neutral cage-free eggs are more than just healthier food. They also give ethical consumers an option to purchase humane and eco-friendly alternatives.

“Carbon-neutral cage-free eggs offer not only enhanced nutrition but also present an ethical selection for consumers.”

U Farm attained the Global Warming Reduction label from TGO last year and has since adopted additional measures to compensate for residual emissions through carbon credit purchasing in the current year.

CP Foods’ products bestowed with the label had managed to slash greenhouse gas emissions by a commendable 30% relative to the industry average, Somkid says.

“Last year, 23 global warming reduction egg products from CP Foods aided in reducing CO2 equivalence by 617,000 tonnes.”

CP Foods also clarified that cage-free eggs originate from specialised breeding layer hens. These hens are raised in a secure, cage-free layer system within enclosed hen houses. Notably, the system adheres to global standards and carries certification from Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development.