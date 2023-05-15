BCPG seeking investment opportunity in Indonesian nickel for electric vehicle batteries

Photo Courtesy Bangkok Post

BCPG, the power generation subsidiary of energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation, is exploring new investment opportunities in Indonesia related to nickel, a vital raw material for manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) batteries reports Bangkok Post.

This initiative followed discussions with Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC), which operates a nickel mining business and intends to expand its operations in the EV battery and EV ecosystem sectors.

“Initially, we discussed the possibility of collaboration, but those talks were ultimately inconclusive,” noted Rujiroj Leelaruji, a 42-year-old vice-president and energy innovation specialist at BCPG, adding that any future investment project would require approval from Bangchak.

BCPG’s interest in the nickel mining sector aims to broaden Bangchak’s upstream business in lithium mining.

In 2017, Bangchak made an investment in lithium mining in Argentina, as part of the company’s plan to enter EV-related industries, which are being supported by the Thai government.

Rujiroj engaged with IBC executives at the first Asean Battery and Electric Vehicle Technology Conference in Bali, Indonesia. The three-day event concluded on May 11.

“IBC is eager to collaborate with foreign investors, particularly those in the power sector, as it possesses mining experience, but lacks expertise in electricity or EVs,” he said.

With a vast population of 278 million, as calculated by the UN Population Fund, Indonesia holds significant potential to become a major EV market. Bali alone has roughly four million electric motorcycles.

BCPG operates renewable power generation facilities both in Thailand and abroad. Additionally, the company owns a battery business and is examining potential opportunities in hydrogen energy technology. Bangchak anticipates that its lithium mining output will gradually be supplied to the market in the latter half of 2023, with a production capacity of 6,000 tonnes per year.