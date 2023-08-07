Drug addict and repeat offender arrested for attempted rape in Bangkok

Photo via ThaiRath.

Tha Kharm Police Station officers arrested a drug addict who reportedly attempted to rape a Thai woman at her house in the Jom Thong district of Bangkok. The suspect has a long criminal history and had just been released from jail at the end of last year.

The victim, 24 year old Ae, revealed to ThaiRath that the incident occurred at 8am on Saturday, August 5. The alleged rapist, 34 year old Autsakorn U-ngansin, parked his motorcycle in front of her car and entered her house because she left the door open.

Autsakorn encountered Ae on the second floor where he strangled and threatened her with a knife. He forcibly tried to have sex with her but she fought back and shouted out for help. Her brother who was on the first floor rushed to her aid. Autsakorn brandished a knife and tried to stab her brother who ran to seek help from neighbours. Seizing the opportunity, the perpetrator fled the scene on his motorcycle.

Autsakorn returned to the victim’s house the next day, July 6, and left a dessert and a letter. The letter said…

“I am sorry. I bought you a dessert. Do not forget to take medicine as well. If you want any help, call me at 080-489-3164.”

Tha Kharm Police Station officers acted swiftly and encouraged Ae to call Autsakorn and ask for the medicine he mentioned. Falling into the trap, Autsakorn returned to the victim’s house with the medicine.

Believing he had eluded the police, Autsakorn left the medicine outside Ae’s house. The police, who were closely monitoring his movements, swooped and apprehended Autsakorn on the spot. A six-inch knife he had been carrying was promptly confiscated.

Autsakorn was taken to the police station where he took a drug test. The result was positive. He admitted to using drugs before committing the crime.

According to the police report, Autsakorn was arrested and jailed in October of last year and has been imprisoned several times before for drug use, trespassing, and attempting to sexually assault victims in Bangkok and the nearby province of Nonthaburi.

Autsakorn is facing punishment under Section 397 of the Criminal Law: Anyone who was charged with the attempted sexual assault will face imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht or both according to Section 397 of the Criminal Law.