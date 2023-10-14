Tropical depression triggers heavy rain warnings for 47 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Today, 47 provinces of Thailand, including Bangkok, brace for heavy rainfall due to a tropical depression covering the Gulf of Thailand. The public has been warned to be cautious of flash floods and forest runoff, especially in hillside areas and low-lying regions. The sea waves are expected to reach a height of two metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that the high-pressure system or a mass of cold air covering the northeast, north, and South China Sea is weakening. This has resulted in the tropical depression moving up and crossing the upper south and east of Thailand. Coupled with the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the south, and the lower Gulf of Thailand, these conditions have led to thunderstorms and scattered heavy rainfall in the north, and central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the east, and the south.

People living in these areas are urged to be wary of potential dangers caused by heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could quickly lead to flash flooding and forest runoff, especially in hillside areas near waterways and low-lying areas. They should also exercise caution when travelling through areas with thunderstorms. For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about one metre high and in thunderstorm areas, they could exceed two metres. Therefore, mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid the areas with thunderstorms for the time being, reported KhaoSod.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow is as follows:

The north will experience a 40% chance of thunderstorms and scattered heavy rainfall, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, and Nan provinces. The minimum temperature will be 23-24 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature will be 30-35 degrees Celsius, and the wind will come from the east at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, there will be a 40% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The minimum temperature will be 23-25 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature will be 29-33 degrees Celsius, and the wind will come from the northeast at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The central region will experience a 60% chance of thunderstorms and scattered heavy rainfall, especially in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. The minimum temperature will be 25-26 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature will be 33-35 degrees Celsius, and the wind will come from the east at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

In the east, there will be a 60% chance of thunderstorms and scattered heavy rainfall, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The minimum temperature will be 24-27 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature will be 30-34 degrees Celsius, and the wind will come from the southeast at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about one metre high, and in thunderstorm areas, they could exceed two metres.

In the south (east coast), there will be a 70% chance of thunderstorms and scattered heavy rainfall, particularly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. The minimum temperature will be 24-26 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature will be 32-35 degrees Celsius, and the wind will vary in direction at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about one metre high, and in thunderstorm areas, they could exceed two metres.

In the south (west coast), there will be a 60% chance of thunderstorms and scattered heavy rainfall, particularly in Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The minimum temperature will be 24-26 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature will be 32-34 degrees Celsius, and the wind will come from the northwest at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about one metre high, and in thunderstorm areas, they could exceed two metres.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience a 60% chance of thunderstorms and scattered heavy rainfall. The minimum temperature will be 26-27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 33-35 degrees Celsius.

These weather conditions are expected to persist over the next 24 hours, and everyone is urged to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts.

