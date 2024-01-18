Storm warnings for southern provinces as Thailand braces for cold snap

Picture courtesy of Vita Leonis, Unsplash

The Meteorological Department warns of storms hitting eight southern provinces with sea waves exceeding 2 metres. Meanwhile, the upper part of the country continues to experience cold weather today. For the next 24 hours, the moderately high-pressure area covering the northeastern part and the South China Sea is weakening, while the westerly wind at the upper level covers the northern part.

This situation results in cold weather in the morning in the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and upper southern parts. The northeastern monsoon that covers the Gulf of Thailand and the southern part is weakening, but it still causes some parts of the lower southern part to have isolated thundershowers. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, the sea has waves of 1 to 2 metres high, and in areas where there are thundershowers, the waves are more than 2 metres high. The department advises ships in the lower Gulf of Thailand to avoid areas where there are thundershowers.

Meanwhile, dust particles are accumulating in the lower northern and central including Bangkok and the vicinity, and eastern parts, due to the weakening of the wind that covers the area and poor air ventilation.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow is as follows: In the northern part, the weather is cold in the morning, with the lowest temperature of 16 to 19 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature of 29 to 34 degrees Celsius. The mountainous areas are cold to very cold, with the lowest temperature of 6 to 12 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the southeast, with a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.

In the northeastern part, the weather is cold in the morning with the lowest temperature of 16 to 19 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature of 31 to 34 degrees Celsius. The mountainous areas are cold to chilly, with the lowest temperature of 10 to 15 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Temperature drop

In the central part, the weather is cold in the morning, with the lowest temperature of 21 to 24 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature of 33 to 34 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern part, the weather is cold in the morning, with the lowest temperature of 20 to 23 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast with a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves of less than 1 metre and about 1 metre in areas where there are thundershowers and away from the shore.

In the southern part (east coast), the weather is cold in the morning in the upper part and has a 30% chance of thundershowers in the lower part, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces. The lowest temperature is 21 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani province upwards, the wind is from the northeast with a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves of about 1 metre, and in areas where there are thundershowers, the waves are more than 1 metre. From Nakhon Si Thammarat province downwards, the wind is from the northeast with a speed of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves of 1-2 metres, and in areas where there are thundershowers, the waves are more than 2 metres.

Follow us on :













In the southern part (west coast), there is a 10% chance of thundershowers, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The lowest temperature is 23 to 26 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast, with a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves of about 1 metre, and away from the shore and in areas where there are thundershowers, the waves are more than 1 metre.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, there are partly cloudy skies with the lowest temperature of 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.