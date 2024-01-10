New cold wave to hit Northern Thailand with thunderstorms and temperature drop

Photo courtesy of iStock

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning today about a new wave of cold weather that is expected to hit the Northern Thailand region. Residents are advised to prepare for thunderstorms, which are predicted to occur before a decrease in temperature between January 12 and 15.

The high-pressure area or cold mass that covers the northeast and the South China Sea is weakening. As a result, the temperature in upper Thailand and the upper south has increased. However, the cool weather persists with morning fog.

In the mountainous areas of the north, the weather is cold to very cold, and some places have frost. The lowest temperature is between 6-13 degrees Celsius. In the hilltops of the northeast, the weather is cool to cold, with the lowest temperature between 12-17 degrees Celsius. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather in the morning and to be cautious while traveling through areas of fog.

Meanwhile, the northeastern monsoon that covers the Gulf of Thailand and the south is starting to weaken. This leads to a decrease in rainfall in the lower south but thunderstorms still occur in some places. Notably, during the period of January 12-15 , a moderate high-pressure area or another wave of cold air from China will cover the northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea.

This will result in thunderstorms in the initial stage in upper Thailand, followed by a temperature decrease of 1-2 degrees Celsius in the north and northeast. The temperature in the central and eastern regions will decrease slightly. During this period, the accumulation of dust particles/smog in upper Thailand is moderate to quite a lot due to the weakening wind cover and poor air ventilation, reported Khao Sod.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow is as follows:

Northern region

Cool weather with morning fog and a slight increase in temperature. The lowest temperature is 16-22 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 30-36 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the southeast at a speed of 10-15 km/h. In the mountainous areas, the weather is cold to very cold, and frost occurs in some places. The lowest temperature is 6-13 degrees Celsius.

Northeast region

Cool weather with morning fog and a slight increase in temperature. The lowest temperature is 18-21 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 32-35 degrees Celsius. In the hilltops, the weather is cool to cold, with the lowest temperature between 12-17 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast at a speed of 10-20 km/h.

Central region

Cool weather with morning fog and a 1-2 degrees Celsius increase in temperature. The lowest temperature is 21-24 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 34-36 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the east at a speed of 10-15 km/h.

Eastern region

Cool weather in the upper region with morning fog and a 1-2 degrees Celsius increase in temperature. The lowest temperature is 22-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 33-36 degrees Celsius. The sea has waves less than 1 meter high and about 1 meter offshore.

Southern region (east coast)

Cool weather in the morning in the upper region and a slight increase in temperature. In the lower region, there are thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mostly in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperature is 21-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 31-35 degrees Celsius.

Southern region (west coast)

10% of the area has thunderstorms, mostly in the provinces of Phuket, Krabi, and Trang. The lowest temperature is 23-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Bangkok and its vicinity

Follow us on :













Partly cloudy with morning fog. The lowest temperature is 24-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 33-36 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the east at a speed of 10-15 km/h.

Stay updated on Thailand weather news.